The Mountaineer Emergency Medical Services Strike Team, which is made up of one Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority unit and seven Kanawha County Ambulance Authority units, has been deployed to Louisiana to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. From left is Logan County Paramedic Supervisor Ray Bryant and EMT Paige Napier. The two left at around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, to join the convoy of ambulances from Charleston headed to Gonzales, Louisiana, to be staged to respond throughout the region. This marked the eighth deployment for Logan County to areas that need assistance from outside agencies. Traditionally, crews have been utilized to evacuate victims from areas, assist with transports, assist in responding to additional 911 calls and other assignments as directed. The crew could be deployed from a few days up to a month.
Logan County first responders deploy to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura assistance
- Logan Banner
