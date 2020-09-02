Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20200902-log-hurricane.jpg

Pictured, from left, is Logan County Paramedic Supervisor Ray Bryant and EMT Paige Napier. The two are in a convoy of ambulances from Charleston headed to Gonzales, Louisiana, to be staged to respond throughout the region.

 Courtesy of Bill Weese

The Mountaineer Emergency Medical Services Strike Team, which is made up of one Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority unit and seven Kanawha County Ambulance Authority units, has been deployed to Louisiana to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. From left is Logan County Paramedic Supervisor Ray Bryant and EMT Paige Napier. The two left at around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, to join the convoy of ambulances from Charleston headed to Gonzales, Louisiana, to be staged to respond throughout the region. This marked the eighth deployment for Logan County to areas that need assistance from outside agencies. Traditionally, crews have been utilized to evacuate victims from areas, assist with transports, assist in responding to additional 911 calls and other assignments as directed. The crew could be deployed from a few days up to a month.