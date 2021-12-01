LOGAN — Logan County is now in the red on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map this week after ticking back up to orange over the past two weeks.
Logan County currently has a daily positivity rate of 9.05%, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s statistics as of Tuesday morning. The county is now red — the highest and worst ranking — on the county alert map, along with every bordering county except Wyoming, which is yellow.
According to the Logan County Health Department’s Monday update of the county’s caseload numbers, Logan County added 60 new cases from Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. The county had 110 active cases on Monday, which is in line with the typical daily active count over the past two weeks. Seventeen of those were in the hospital.
Two new deaths, an 83-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, were reported by the health department Monday, bringing the county’s total death toll related to COVID-19 to 140. Overall, there have been 5,953 cumulative cases recorded in Logan County since March 25, 2020, with 5,703 of those considered recovered.
Over the past seven days, the bulk of Logan County’s cases has remained in the 41-50 age group, making up 18.07% of all cases recorded in the county. Coming in second at 14.46% were those aged 31-40. Infections in those age 71 and older ticked up this week to 10.84%, tied with the percentage of those in the 21-25 age range infected. Small children ages 0-4 made up only 3.61% of COVID-19 infections in Logan County over the past week.
Women greatly outnumbered men in infections in Logan County by 63% to 37%.
In vaccines, 60.4% of Logan County’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 19,333 doses administered. That’s more than the state’s overall average of 58.3% and vastly more than neighboring Mingo County’s 34.5%, which is now the second least-vaccinated county behind Morgan.
West Virginia had 5,800 currently active cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning. The daily positivity rate was 11.04%. Overall, 4,868 West Virginians have died due to complications related to COVID-19; 31 new deaths were recorded Tuesday.