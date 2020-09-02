LOGAN — The current active count of cases of COVID-19 in Logan County has dropped to 137 as of Tuesday, but health officials continue to deal with an outbreak in two facilities.
Since its first case of the virus was confirmed in March, the county has seen a total 502 cumulative cases, with 335 now considered recovered and 30 deceased. A significant portion of those occurred in just August alone after church and health facility outbreaks caused the county’s caseload to skyrocket. Just two weeks ago, the active count was steady over 200, putting Logan County in the only “red” category at that time.
Since then, active cases have significantly dropped as the county gradually recovers from outbreaks in two facilities. According to Health Department Director Steve Browning, Logan Regional Medical Center is no longer dealing with an outbreak, but a significant number of active cases are still linked to the Trinity Healthcare nursing home and one other unnamed facility.
Due to age and showing of symptoms by residents at Trinity Healthcare, many of those cases are taking much longer to be considered recovered, Browning said. Even though they may no longer be considered contagious per CDC guidelines, the department continues to track those cases on a symptomatic basis.
“We still have to track them if they’re still symptomatic. Even if they’re no longer contagious, we still have to track them as an active case,” Browning said. “You get removed from ‘active’ once you’ve removed to your baseline — whatever you were before you got sick. Once you return to that is when you get removed from ‘active.’ ”
Browning said those showing moderate to mild symptoms of the virus are considered contagious per CDC guidelines. Patients can be removed from the active list after showing a 24-hour improvement in symptoms after 10 days, but it could take longer depending on the day-by-day basis.
“Worst case scenario, per the CDC, after 20 days, no matter how bad your symptoms were, you’re no longer contagious. You’re shedding a dead virus,” Browning said. “Now that is per the CDC.”
Browning said the county still has a lot of work to do to get back to where it was before summer.
“It doesn’t take much to get it started again, so even if the numbers trend down, I think we’ve got to be on guard all the way through that as best that we can to keep the numbers down so that we don’t go back to an experience that we’ve had here in the past month,” Browning said.
Browning spoke to The Logan Banner from a free testing site that was being offered in Chapmanville at the Tracy Vickers Community Center on Tuesday. Turnout for the testing was light, he said, with about 70 people tested by 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.
Another free testing site is tentatively scheduled for the Man area next Tuesday, but that might change. An update on date, time and location will be posted.
According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), the majority of Logan County’s cases are in the 70+ age range, accounting for 21.91% of cumulative cases. In second is adults ages 60-69 at 17.65%, followed by ages 20-29 at 15.42%. Just 3.65% of cases are children ages 0-9.
A majority of Logan County cases have been female, accounting for 60%, while 39.6% have been male.
Statewide, there were 2,122 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, with 10,507 cumulative cases and 222 deaths.