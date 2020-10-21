LOGAN — Logan County has 47 active cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday afternoon, down from 69 the same time a week ago.
Since March 25, there have been 735 cumulative cases of the virus in Logan County, with 641 recoveries and 45 deceased. Seven of the 47 active cases are in the hospital, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
Beginning last week, the LCHD added a new category to its case numbers — unable to contact — of which two currently fit that bill. Browning said there are numerous factors that can lead to someone falling into this category.
“Let’s say somebody goes to a facility somewhere and maybe they’re using a phone that either they gave the wrong number or they switched phones, it’s just that,” Browning said, “and I’m not saying that this is the case, but we’ve had at our drive-throughs before, homeless people that come up that don’t have any ID, you know, that just walk up and want to test, so we test them. We get the best information we can get. We’re just unable to make contact with them.
“It can be a variety of reasons of why that we can’t contact them — bad contact information, out-of-date contact information, it can be all that stuff,” Browning added.
Browning said the county’s numbers are continuing to fluctuate somewhat, hovering between the 45 to 70 active range over the past week.
“It was going along pretty well until (Monday) evening, and then we picked up quite a bit since (Monday) evening,” Browning said, “but that’s not unusual, it just comes and goes like that throughout the week.”
Monday’s numbers showed 724 cumulative cases, meaning the county picked up 11 new cases in a day.
However, the cases considered active on Monday was one number higher, 48, than Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 20,519 total cases of COVD-19 and 408 deaths recorded as of Tuesday afternoon.
Of the total cases, 5,113 were active and 226 had been received over the previous 24 hours.