LOGAN — A whopping 99 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Logan County from Saturday to Monday and the current active caseload is among the highest it has ever been during the pandemic, according to the county health department’s latest update.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Logan County had 526 active cases of COVID-19, with 20 of those hospitalized. From Saturday, Sept. 11, to Monday, Sept. 13, the county recorded 99 new cases for a cumulative total of 4,484. 3,852 cases have been considered recovered.
The health department also announced a new death — an 87-year-old woman — on Monday, bringing the total death count to 106.
In response to the ever-increasing surge of cases, Logan Regional Medical Center announced Saturday that, as of Sept. 12, the hospital will now be operating under a zero-visitation policy, with an exception for pediatrics and labor/delivery. There is also an exception for end-of-life patients and patients in need of special assistance.
For pediatrics, one well parent/guardian is permitted to visit for the duration of the stay. For labor and delivery, one well support individual is permitted to visit for the duration of the stay.
Any permitted visitors are still required to wear masks and they will be screened before entering.
West Virginia state health officials are not predicting the current spike of COVID-19 cases to peak until at least Sept. 25. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the state has 28,035 current active cases for a daily positivity rate of 15.87% and 51.9% of the state’s residents have been fully vaccinated.