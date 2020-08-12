LOGAN — Like many institutions of its kind across the nation, the Logan County Health Department has faced an unprecedented workload since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That workload has increased considerably in the past month as positive cases of the virus continue to rise in the county, which sat at 120 active and 263 cumulative as of Monday. The small health department consists of one full-time nurse and two part-time nurses.
“We have worked seven days a week, probably for the last six weeks straight, and pretty much, somebody has been in the office every day since the onset of our first case in mid-March,” said Logan County Health Department Administrator/Director Steve Browning. “Generally speaking, I’ve got nurses that don’t leave the facility until … I’ve had to run them out of there at 11 o’clock at night.”
Browning said full staff usually works every day until 7 p.m. The department stops answering phone calls after 4 p.m. as best they can, he added.
Some second-year nursing students from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College have volunteered their time for tasks such as contact tracing, and other department employees are also putting in extra hours for contact tracing and data entry. According to Browning, data entry is the biggest factor as far as time consumption goes, taking 35 to 40 minutes at minimum per case.
Before the pandemic hit, the LCHD had only a part-time nurse for some time, but was able to hire Bobbi Adkins on full-time as the need arose. Adkins had worked with the LCHD before and has taken a big part of the lead on the department’s handling of the pandemic, Browning said.
Browning spoke with The Logan Banner at the LCHD’s satellite location in the old 84 Lumber building at Peach Creek. Following the interview, Browning drove back to the department’s main quarters inside the Logan County Courthouse to participate in an hour-and-a-half long phone conference with state health leaders, medical facilities and officials from other health departments across the state — something he said happens regularly.
To prevent bringing possible carriers of the virus near the county courthouse, all LCHD testing is done at their satellite location via drive-up swabbing. Browning said the LCHD hopes to move other essential health services to the location soon, especially since the courthouse is now closed to the public.
Most of the county’s testing takes place at one of the other outside testing locations, such as Logan Mingo Area Mental Health, MedExpress and the Coalfield Health Center. Logan County residents have also used testing sources outside of the county, such as the free drive-up sites provided by Boone Memorial Hospital in Danville or Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson, Kentucky.
Getting tested by the LCHD is a lengthier process in which the department must first obtain permission from the state to conduct the test. The individual who wants to get tested first has to meet a certain criteria. If the LCHD is granted permission, the person is assigned a PUI (person under investigation) number and swabbed at the LCHD satellite location. The sample is then sent to a state lab for testing.
With the assistance of the West Virginia National Guard and other county agencies, the LCHD conducted more than 700 tests during two free drive-up sites the past two weekends at the LEASA station near Walgreens in Logan.
Browning said the LCHD has also received other assistance from the state, such as contact tracing on some of the cases, handled by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR).
“We’ll do the initial investigation, and we’ll push the cases toward them after that’s done for the DHHR to handle the data entry part. And if the person agrees that is a contact, they will also do contract tracing,” Browning said.
The department is always looking for a qualified nurse that can help with some of Adkins’ workload, Browning said. The department’s two part-time nurses, Patricia Mullins and Sherry Adams, “sometimes work full-time hours,” he said, and more assistance — especially from those experienced in proper COVID-19 case investigation — can always be utilized.
In addition to the three nurses, the LCHD also consists of office manager Donna Adkins, clerks Annette Fink and Linda Hutchinson and sanitarian Pete Spurlock. Browning said every one of those employees are “working overtime toward COVID.”
“The hardest part for us, right now, is just dealing with the workload that comes on a daily basis, just getting through it,” Browning said. “They’re all similar as far as, you know, they’re symptomatic and this, that’s all similar stuff, but it’s just the amount of workload right now. If we were getting a quarter of the workload, then it would be a much easier day, but it’s not, and it’s a constant … I almost dread going to look at the fax machine. I sort of sneak up on it now.”