One month after their initial postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three high schools in Logan County will hold their graduation commencement ceremonies this weekend.
Man High School will be the first school to hold its graduation on Thursday, June 25, followed by Logan High School on Friday, June 26, and Chapmanville Regional High School on Saturday, June 27. All commencements will begin at 7 p.m.
All three high schools are holding their graduations on their respective football fields with COVID-19 restrictions in place. These include a limit of four tickets for each graduate, social distancing in which graduates will be seated six feet apart from each other and no hugging or handshaking.
Masks are also highly encouraged and hand-washing and sanitation stations will be available.
Each school has slightly different rules and code for how its graduation will be conducted. The information may be found on that school’s individual page on Facebook.