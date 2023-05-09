CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Seventh Judicial Circuit (Logan County) Judge Joshua Butcher was assigned to sit on the Supreme Court for one case at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Judge Butcher heard a Rule 19 Argument in Edward S., Administrator of the Estates of T.S. and A.K., et al. v. Raleigh County Housing Authority, No. 21-0888.
Judge Butcher was sitting in for Justice William R. Wooton, who is recused.
When a Supreme Court Justice is unable to serve in a case due to reasons such as illness or disqualification, Article VIII Section 2 of the West Virginia Constitution allows the chief justice to assign a circuit court judge or intermediate appellate court judge to serve.
The visiting judge then participates in all private conferences and hearings and votes on that case.
Butcher was born and raised in Logan County and is a 1998 graduate of Beth Haven Christian School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marshall University in 2003 and his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law in 2006.
Butcher worked a short stint in private practice and served as a Logan County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Most notably, he served eight years as Law Clerk to Judge Roger Perry in Division One of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Logan County) — the seat Judge Butcher now holds after his election to the bench in 2016. He is a former president of the Logan County Bar Association and current member of the West Virginia Judicial Association.
Butcher is married to Jamie Dempsey Butcher and they have two daughters. He met his wife doing community theatre in Logan County in 1999 and you can still find his family and him on the local stage from time to time. Judge Butcher is currently the youngest circuit judge in West Virginia.