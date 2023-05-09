Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Seventh Judicial Circuit (Logan County) Judge Joshua Butcher was assigned to sit on the Supreme Court for one case at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Judge Butcher heard a Rule 19 Argument in Edward S., Administrator of the Estates of T.S. and A.K., et al. v. Raleigh County Housing Authority, No. 21-0888.

