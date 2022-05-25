Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez was recently elected as president of the West Virginia Magistrates Association.
With a nomination by Wayne County Magistrate Randy Wiley and a second by Logan colleague Dwight Williamson, Mendez received word last Tuesday that he had been elected to the position. The West Virginia Magistrates Association serves as a liaison between the judiciary and legislative branches of state government and represents all 158 magistrates in the state.
As president, Mendez will reside over the association’s meetings and will represent the association in any business that may occur. He will serve a two-year term.
Mendez said it was an honor to have been chosen for the duty, noting that he has been around the magistrate system for most of his life.
“It is an honor that my peers chose me to represent them,” Mendez said. “I am literally a product of magistrate court. My father (“Big John” Mendez) was a magistrate for a very long time. He met my mother down here. I was raised down here. I was trained by two of the best magistrates to ever sit on the bench. Magistrate court has always been a part of my life for as far back as I can remember. I love it. I hope to better it and continue to serve the people and my peers to the best of my ability.”
When asked what kind of future developments he’d like to see with the magistrate system, he cited further technology implementation and more rehabilitation facilities.
“I’d like for us to continue the use of modern technology to streamline our duties,” Mendez said. “I’d also like to see state-mandated rehab facilities to help combat the drug epidemic.”
Mendez was first elected as a Logan County magistrate in 2016. He serves alongside two other magistrates, Dwight Williamson and David Adkins.