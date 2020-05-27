WHITMAN — A Logan County man has been accused of neglect following reports of a child wandering the streets in Whitman.
On May 14, Deputy B.K. Ratliff with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Whitman Creek Road after a call alleging that a 5-year-old child had been seen walking in the road by himself.
When asked where his parents were, the child allegedly told police that his mother had gone to Walmart and that he was alone.
Ratliff walked to the child’s residence, where he reportedly found Nicholas Aaron Gearhart, 34, of Omar, asleep in a back bedroom.
Gearhart allegedly told police that he was the child’s father, and that he was supposed to be watching him but had fallen asleep. He then reportedly stated that he had done meth about three days ago.
Gearhart was arrested on charges of child abuse and gross neglect by a parent. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden as of press time.