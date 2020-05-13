MILTON, W.Va. — A Logan County man was arrested on several counts of possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop in Milton, West Virginia, on Saturday night.
Clifford Mullins, 35 of Man, West Virginia, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Milton Police Department, officers and a K-9 police dog named Debbie responded to the scene. After Debbie indicated on the vehicle, a search was performed, which yielded Xanax pills, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department also assisted during the investigation.
Mullins was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Bond was not set.