CHARLESTON — Ricky Nelson, 31, of Logan County, recently pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Nelson admitted that on April 30, 2018, he possessed a RG Model 23, .22 in Logan County. While in his possession, the gun fired, shooting another person. His possession of the firearm was illegal due to his having been convicted in the Circuit Court of Logan County for robbery in the first degree.
Nelson faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on June 16, 2020. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. United States District Senior Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Arthur is handling the prosecution.