CHARLESTON — A Logan County man recently pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, according to a news release from the office of Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. Terrindez Xsidrick Bryant, 36, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.
On June 24, 2019, law enforcement officers coordinated a controlled buy at a residence in Verdunville. Bryant came to the residence, where he sold approximately 25.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Bryant faces a minimum of five years in prison when sentenced July 26.
Johnston commended the investigative efforts of the West Virginia State Police and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.