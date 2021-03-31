CHARLESTON — A Logan County man recently pled guilty to a federal gun crime, according to a news release from the office of Lisa G. Johnston, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Eddie Lee Conley, 45, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A federal grand jury indicted Conley in February 2021.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Conley admitted that during the early morning hours of May 15, 2020, he possessed a .38 caliber Cobra derringer-style handgun in his motel room at the Roadway Inn in Chapmanville. Conley further admitted that at the time he possessed the handgun he had previously been convicted of conspiracy to operate a clandestine drug laboratory in the Circuit Court of Logan County in 2016. Pursuant to his plea agreement, Conley also admitted that he possessed a different .38 caliber handgun in Madison on Jan. 29, 2020.
Conley faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced June 30.
The West Virginia State Police and the Madison Police Department conducted the investigation and received assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich is handling the prosecution.