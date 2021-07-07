CHARLESTON — Eddie Lee Conley, 45, of Logan County, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the office of Lisa G. Johnston, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
According to court documents, Conley admitted that during the early morning hours of May 15, 2020, he possessed a .38 caliber Cobra derringer-style handgun in his motel room at the Roadway Inn in Chapmanville, West Virginia. Conley was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2016 conviction for conspiracy to operate a clandestine drug laboratory in Logan County Circuit Court. Conley further admitted that he also possessed a different .38 caliber handgun in Madison, West Virginia, on Jan. 29, 2020.
The West Virginia State Police and Madison Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich is handling the prosecution.