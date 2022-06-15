CHARLESTON — A Logan County man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Rodney Alexander Minter, 62, of Logan, admitted that he sold a total of approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover informant on five separate occasions in 2020 and 2021. Minter further admitted that on Aug. 9, 2021, he possessed with the intent to distribute 104 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of fentanyl.
Co-defendant John Eric Dickson, 59, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was previously sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine. Dickson admitted that he supplied Minter with an ounce of methamphetamine on Jan. 5, 2021, to sell to another individual.
United States Attorney Will Thompson commended the investigative work of the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.