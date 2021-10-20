CHARLESTON — A Logan County man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for receiving child pornography, according to a news release from the office of United States Attorney William S. Thompson.
According to court documents, Marvin Wayne Akers, 40, admitted that on Dec. 21, 2016, he used his Facebook account to communicate with a person living in the Philippines and asked to see “her.” In response, Akers received two images and a video that he knew were child pornography or images depicting children under the age of 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Upon release from prison, Akers will be placed on federal supervised release for a period of 10 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Thompson commended the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — Homeland Security Investigations.
United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan Blackwell and Jennifer Rada Herrald prosecuted the case.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.