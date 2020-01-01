LOGAN — The Logan County Clerk’s Office has released the listing of marriages for the months of September and October 2019.

September

Bryan Keith Ratliff, 32, of Man, and Courtney Danielle Adkins, 24, of Man

Joshua Marcum, 37, of Monaville, and Jessica Dawn Baisden, 23, of Monaville

Jonathan Frank Breeden, 31, of Chapmanville, and Shana Marie Messer, 26, of Chapmanville

Justin Michael King, 27, of Wilkinson, and Billie Jo Laws, 30, of Amherstdale

Trevor Shae Abbott, 23, of Pecks Mill, and Kennedy Shane Miller, 19, of Pecks Mill

Chad Michael Browning, 27, of Man, and Brooke Danyale Whited, 27, of Man

Gary Ray Martin II, 45, of Sarah Ann, and Riley Elizabeth Mitchell, 33, of Charleston

Joseph Aaron Pridemore, 35, of Chapmanville, and Kira Briann Lester, 18, of Chapmanville

Rumeal Daylon Porterfield, 27, of McDowell, and Beth Ann Hatfield, 28, of Logan

Zachery Wayne Ross, 24, of Danville, and Elizabeth Irene Conley, 40, of Chapmanville

Phillip John Varney, 28, of Logan, and Leeann Nicole Tomblin, 20, of Logan

Gregory Jason Carper, 44, of Henlawson, and Helen Nicole Harmon, 32, of Henlawson

Cameron Mark Codispoti, 23, of Holden, and Kayla Rae Anderson, 23, of Man

Willie Daniel Dingess, 36, of Chapmanville, and Deanna Renae McCloud, 26, of Chapmanville

Joey Alvin Mullins, 22, of Chapmanville, and Hayli Brooke Baisden, 25, of Stollings

Andrew Gibson, 61, of Lorado, and Victoria Ann Testerman, 43, of Lorado

David Merrill Carter, 72, of Patriot, Ohio, and Cecilia May Mays, 71, of Chapmanville

Austin Gregory Marcum, 23, of Harts, and Katlyn Susann Sperry, 21, of Chapmanville

Brian Paul Beckett, 45, of Pecks Mill, and Vivian Dawn Parsons, 56, of Whitman

October

John Michael Tura, 27, of Accoville, and Lilly Ann Rogers, 20, of Accoville

Dereck Lasalle Washington, 34, of Man, and Sarah Whitney Pack, 33, of Man

Cody Christopher Cline, 22, of Oceana, and Josie Rebecca Atwell, 33, of Simon

Donald Ray Gordon, 55, of Davin, and Roxanna Mae Gordon, 40, of Davin

John Louella Workman Jr, 36, of Accoville, and Ashlie Marie Bartram, 31, of Stollings

Brandon Ray Miller, 23, of Man, and Micheala Cheyenne Gillispie, 23, of Man

Michael Perry Jeffrey, 23, of Lake, and Alison Faith Adkins, 23, of Lake

Bobby Lee Bailey Jr, 22, of Davin, and Arielle Lynn Mullins, 21, of Davin

Aaron Randall Estrathers, 28, of Omar, and Krisa Michelle Lamb, 23, of Elkview

Adam Tyler Vance, 19, of Chapmanville, and Jada Lynn Freeman, 20, of Chapmanville

Eric Charles Burnette, 24, of Whitman, and Allison Carol Sims, 23, of Chapmanville

Michael Lane Dorton, 24, of Chapmanville, and Rebekah Ann Glendenning, 18, of Lake

Kenneth Aaron Abbott, 27, of Dingess, and Chasity Hope McCoy, 19, of Dingess

Cody Christopher Jarrell, 25, of Chapmanville, and Alyssa Hollie Vinson, 22, of Chapmanville

Joshua Wayne Elliott, 41, of Chapmanville, and Kimberly Dawn Canterbury, 42, of Chapmanville

Stuart Mackey, 76, of Davin, and Mary Jo Ware, 70, of Davin

Austin James Bayless, 24, of Logan, and Katelyn Shea Thompson, 23, of Logan

Jeremy Dale Browning, 38, of Gilbert, and Jackie Lynn Elswick, 45, of Lyburn

Anthony Dee Curry, 26, of Whitman, and Tiarra Nichole Newsome, 23, of Whitman

Larry Wade Scaggs Jr, 44, of Chapmanville, and Erica Elaine Mullins, 42, of Harts

Zakkery Dakota Justice, 26, of Logan, and Ashley Marie Lawrence, 33, of Logan

Trenton Lee Shell, 21, of Peach Creek and Alyson Taylor Browning, 20, of Lake

Scottie Glenn Vance II, 21, of Chapmanville, and Kassandra Paige Freeman, 20, of Chapmanville

Travis Lee Dingess, 26, of Chapmanville, and Ciara Dawn Bshara, 22, of Madison

Daron Kenton Lowe, 27, of Kermit, and Morgan Marissa Mitchell, 24, of Kermit

Martin Lee Miller II, 31, of Clothier, and Haileah Morgan Slazo, 20, of Clothier

Wayne Lester Floyd, 37, of Monaville, and Barbara Laurel Floyd, 32, of Monaville

William Robert Morris, 34, of Delbarton, and Courtney Michelle Maynard, 19, of Holden

James Everette Dowdy III, 44, of Switzer, and Heidi Nashae Crowder, 44, of Switzer

Timmy Bryant, 32, of Mount Gay, and Tracy Nicole Ross, 34, of Mount Gay

Christopher Lee Teel, 27, of Omar, and Nancy Rose Marie Tabor, 24, of Omar

Jody Alvin Hager, 51, of Ethel, and Dorothy Workman, 52, of Chapmanville