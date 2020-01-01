LOGAN — The Logan County Clerk’s Office has released the listing of marriages for the months of September and October 2019.
September
Bryan Keith Ratliff, 32, of Man, and Courtney Danielle Adkins, 24, of Man
Joshua Marcum, 37, of Monaville, and Jessica Dawn Baisden, 23, of Monaville
Jonathan Frank Breeden, 31, of Chapmanville, and Shana Marie Messer, 26, of Chapmanville
Justin Michael King, 27, of Wilkinson, and Billie Jo Laws, 30, of Amherstdale
Trevor Shae Abbott, 23, of Pecks Mill, and Kennedy Shane Miller, 19, of Pecks Mill
Chad Michael Browning, 27, of Man, and Brooke Danyale Whited, 27, of Man
Gary Ray Martin II, 45, of Sarah Ann, and Riley Elizabeth Mitchell, 33, of Charleston
Joseph Aaron Pridemore, 35, of Chapmanville, and Kira Briann Lester, 18, of Chapmanville
Rumeal Daylon Porterfield, 27, of McDowell, and Beth Ann Hatfield, 28, of Logan
Zachery Wayne Ross, 24, of Danville, and Elizabeth Irene Conley, 40, of Chapmanville
Phillip John Varney, 28, of Logan, and Leeann Nicole Tomblin, 20, of Logan
Gregory Jason Carper, 44, of Henlawson, and Helen Nicole Harmon, 32, of Henlawson
Cameron Mark Codispoti, 23, of Holden, and Kayla Rae Anderson, 23, of Man
Willie Daniel Dingess, 36, of Chapmanville, and Deanna Renae McCloud, 26, of Chapmanville
Joey Alvin Mullins, 22, of Chapmanville, and Hayli Brooke Baisden, 25, of Stollings
Andrew Gibson, 61, of Lorado, and Victoria Ann Testerman, 43, of Lorado
David Merrill Carter, 72, of Patriot, Ohio, and Cecilia May Mays, 71, of Chapmanville
Austin Gregory Marcum, 23, of Harts, and Katlyn Susann Sperry, 21, of Chapmanville
Brian Paul Beckett, 45, of Pecks Mill, and Vivian Dawn Parsons, 56, of Whitman
October
John Michael Tura, 27, of Accoville, and Lilly Ann Rogers, 20, of Accoville
Dereck Lasalle Washington, 34, of Man, and Sarah Whitney Pack, 33, of Man
Cody Christopher Cline, 22, of Oceana, and Josie Rebecca Atwell, 33, of Simon
Donald Ray Gordon, 55, of Davin, and Roxanna Mae Gordon, 40, of Davin
John Louella Workman Jr, 36, of Accoville, and Ashlie Marie Bartram, 31, of Stollings
Brandon Ray Miller, 23, of Man, and Micheala Cheyenne Gillispie, 23, of Man
Michael Perry Jeffrey, 23, of Lake, and Alison Faith Adkins, 23, of Lake
Bobby Lee Bailey Jr, 22, of Davin, and Arielle Lynn Mullins, 21, of Davin
Aaron Randall Estrathers, 28, of Omar, and Krisa Michelle Lamb, 23, of Elkview
Adam Tyler Vance, 19, of Chapmanville, and Jada Lynn Freeman, 20, of Chapmanville
Eric Charles Burnette, 24, of Whitman, and Allison Carol Sims, 23, of Chapmanville
Michael Lane Dorton, 24, of Chapmanville, and Rebekah Ann Glendenning, 18, of Lake
Kenneth Aaron Abbott, 27, of Dingess, and Chasity Hope McCoy, 19, of Dingess
Cody Christopher Jarrell, 25, of Chapmanville, and Alyssa Hollie Vinson, 22, of Chapmanville
Joshua Wayne Elliott, 41, of Chapmanville, and Kimberly Dawn Canterbury, 42, of Chapmanville
Stuart Mackey, 76, of Davin, and Mary Jo Ware, 70, of Davin
Austin James Bayless, 24, of Logan, and Katelyn Shea Thompson, 23, of Logan
Jeremy Dale Browning, 38, of Gilbert, and Jackie Lynn Elswick, 45, of Lyburn
Anthony Dee Curry, 26, of Whitman, and Tiarra Nichole Newsome, 23, of Whitman
Larry Wade Scaggs Jr, 44, of Chapmanville, and Erica Elaine Mullins, 42, of Harts
Zakkery Dakota Justice, 26, of Logan, and Ashley Marie Lawrence, 33, of Logan
Trenton Lee Shell, 21, of Peach Creek and Alyson Taylor Browning, 20, of Lake
Scottie Glenn Vance II, 21, of Chapmanville, and Kassandra Paige Freeman, 20, of Chapmanville
Travis Lee Dingess, 26, of Chapmanville, and Ciara Dawn Bshara, 22, of Madison
Daron Kenton Lowe, 27, of Kermit, and Morgan Marissa Mitchell, 24, of Kermit
Martin Lee Miller II, 31, of Clothier, and Haileah Morgan Slazo, 20, of Clothier
Wayne Lester Floyd, 37, of Monaville, and Barbara Laurel Floyd, 32, of Monaville
William Robert Morris, 34, of Delbarton, and Courtney Michelle Maynard, 19, of Holden
James Everette Dowdy III, 44, of Switzer, and Heidi Nashae Crowder, 44, of Switzer
Timmy Bryant, 32, of Mount Gay, and Tracy Nicole Ross, 34, of Mount Gay
Christopher Lee Teel, 27, of Omar, and Nancy Rose Marie Tabor, 24, of Omar
Jody Alvin Hager, 51, of Ethel, and Dorothy Workman, 52, of Chapmanville