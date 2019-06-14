Logan Banner
LEWISBURG, W.Va. - Three Logan County natives graduated with doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees May 25 from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Morgan Shae Aguirre, D.O.
While at WVSOM, Aguirre received a Brickstreet Foundation Scholarship.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Charleston in 2015. She is a 2012 graduate of Logan High School.
Aguirre is the daughter of T. Kirk and Angie Aguirre of Logan. She plans to enter a neurology residency at Marshall University in Huntington.
Joshua Easterling, D.O.
While at WVSOM, Easterling was a member of Sigma Sigma Phi, a national honorary osteopathic service fraternity. He received the Dr. William B. Mullen and Jennifer White Scholarship, a WVSOM Alumni Association Scholarship, a WVSOM Prescriber Training, Education and Professional Development Scholarship, and a West Virginia State Medical Association Alliance Scholarship.
Easterling earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Charleston in 2015. He is a 2011 graduate of Chapmanville Regional High School.
Easterling is the son of Si and Mary Easterling of Chapmanville. He plans to enter an internal medicine residency at West Virginia University Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Tennis J. Sugg Jr., D.O.
While at WVSOM, Sugg received a MOSS Scholarship.
Sugg earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Marshall University in Huntington in 1997. He is a 1993 graduate of Man High School in Man.
Sugg is the son of Jasper and Colleen Sugg of Lexington, Ky. He plans to enter an emergency medicine residency at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.