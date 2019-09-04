Logan Banner
COLUMBIA, S.C. - As Hurricane Dorian started getting closer to landfall, officials in South Carolina made a request to the State of West Virginia for additional ambulance resources to be deployed to Columbia, South Carolina, to assist local resources in evacuations and to handle emergencies if the storm hits parts of the Carolinas.
The Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA) deployed one paramedic unit Sunday to be a part of the W.Va. Mountaineer EMS Strike Team, which consists of 10 paramedic units from Logan County, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority and Jan Care Ambulance Service.
Logan County paramedic Douglas Short and EMT AJ Vance volunteered for the mission. This is the first disaster mission for Douglas and the second for AJ.
LEASA has been part of the Mountaineer Strike Team since assisting with Hurricane Rita in 2005, making this the seventh disaster mission for the team. The team could be deployed for up to a month, depending on the severity of the storm and number of requests.