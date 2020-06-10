CHARLESTON — Logan County is one of 17 recipients of $13,844,958 worth of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, according to a release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice.
The grants, which are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) annually, were announced in a ceremony held by Justice and West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch on June 3. The grants were divided into two categories: water and sewage projects totaling more than $11.1 million and broadband projects totaling more than $2.7 million.
Logan County was recipient of one of the broadband planning grants in the amount of $50,000. According to the release, the project will enable the Logan County Commission to undertake a broadband study to help them develop a strategic plan to expand broadband access across the county in more isolated areas where broadband is scarce or unavailable entirely.
As reported by The Logan Banner, the Logan County Commission applied for the grant, which has a maximum amount of $75,000, on Sept. 23, 2019.