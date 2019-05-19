Logan Banner
LOGAN - Logan County 911 is now receiving accurate device location data for 911 calls from iPhones with iOS 12+ and Android phones version 4.0+, as well as additional emergency data from apps like Uber, wearables, connected homes and connected cars, via the RapidSOS Clearinghouse.
The nation's 50-year-old legacy 911 infrastructure was designed for landlines and provides almost no data to first responders aside from a voice-only connection. Through the RapidSOS Clearinghouse, Logan 911 is able to access life-saving emergency data from supplemental sources at no cost - including accurate location from iPhones with iOS 12+ and Android phones version 4.0+.
According to a news release, Logan 911 and the Logan County Commission has sought to implement 911 technology tools that will improve emergency response for constituents.
This past week while testing RapidSOS, 911 received a cellphone call that was a hangup. RapidSOS was used to pinpoint the address of that call down to two feet, and law enforcement was sent to investigate. The call turned out to be a domestic situation in which one person was arrested.
RapidLite is a free solution available with no commitment to every authorized PSAP nationwide, providing information to call-takers and dispatchers as they work to send callers appropriate help quickly.
"This is a huge step forward for Logan County, and this is not the end of our strides to improve emergency responses in Logan," said Logan County 911 Director Ted Sparks. "Stay tuned for another announcement very soon that will bring even more life-saving technology for our citizens."
"Logan 911 is leading the way in 911 technology to improve emergency response," said RapidSOS CEO Michael Martin. "We are thrilled to provide Logan 911 call-takers and dispatchers with the information they need to get citizens help quickly in an emergency, saving lives and property."
Agencies that don't yet have access to the RapidSOS Clearinghouse can claim their free RapidLite account at www.rapidlite.com.
For more information about Logan 911 and the technology being implemented at the center, call Sparks at 304-752-7662.