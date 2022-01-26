LOGAN — Over the weekend, Logan County recorded its highest number of active COVID-19 cases at one time since the pandemic began.
On Monday, Steve Browning, administrator of the Logan County Health Department, reported that the county’s active cases of COVID-19 had reached a whopping 874 over the weekend. Just a day before, on Friday, Jan. 21, the county’s active cases were at 705. Both figures shattered the previous high of 664 in September.
Since then, the number has dropped drastically to 599 active cases, as the health department marked more and more individuals as recovered. Despite the high surge in cases recently, the Logan County Health Department has not recorded a new death since Jan. 11.
Logan County’s recent surge correlates with both a statewide and national outbreak of the virus, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant has made its way from host to host. National health officials have began to state that the variant’s peak may be beginning to wane.
Still, 41 out of 55 West Virginia counties — including Logan — were red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) county alert map as of Monday’s most recent update of it. Logan County’s percent positivity infection rate is 13.80%.
Over the past seven days, Logan County’s most infected population has been a young crowd — those ages 31-40, who made up 16.25% of all cases. Coming in second were those ages 41-50 at 15.79%. The 71+ age group, which is generally considered most vulnerable, made up only 4.80% of COVID-19 infections in Logan County.
Statewide, West Virginia had a total of 19,277 currently active cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The state’s daily percent positivity rate was 24.27%. There have been 5,650 overall state deaths, with five of those recorded Tuesday. 1,009 West Virginians were hospitalized as of Tuesday.