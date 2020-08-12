LOGAN — The Logan County Health Department confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths in the county over the weekend, and another is still possible awaiting confirmation.
The news comes as positive cases of the virus continue to trend upward throughout counties in southern West Virginia. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 125 active cases of the virus in Logan County, with 151 recovered cases and a cumulative total of 282 cases. There are 22 people currently hospitalized.
Out of those 282 cumulative cases, five deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded. A sixth death is still awaiting confirmation.
At Logan Regional Medical Center, more than 35 employees — which includes both county residents and noncounty residents — have tested positive for the virus.
Logan County’s case numbers have been climbing at a swift pace since at least July 6. A large number of the cases have been travel-related, but some have spread throughout the community within families and social gatherings.
Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning said Tuesday that a “substantial” amount of Logan County’s cases have been asymptomatic, which makes the situation more difficult to deal with.
“The majority still have symptoms, but I think the number may be somewhere in the 30-35% range of actual asymptomatic people, but that’s not an actual quote on that, but I just say the number of asymptomatic people is substantial, and that’s an issue because an individual can’t tell you where they got it from hardly,” Browning said. “It’s a hard thing to trace.”
The recent uptick in cases has also caused some area restaurants to temporarily close or alter services.
As of Monday, at least four restaurants in Logan County have recently chosen to either temporarily close or re-evaluate their dining options. Of those, two have announced a positive case of COVID-19 linked to one of their employees.
In a Facebook post Friday, Aug. 7, the Hacienda Mexican restaurant at the Fountain Place Mall near Logan announced it will temporarily close due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Restaurant management cited the closure as a precaution to staff and customers, as well as to perform a deep cleaning and sanitization of the restaurant.
The employee had been off work for over a week and a half at the time of the post.
The closure of the Logan restaurant means both Hacienda locations are now closed until further notice. Hacienda’s other location in Madison has been closed since June 6 because of a lack of staff and building remodels, according to management.
On Sunday, the Logan Wendy’s location announced that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Management said the employee and crew members that had been in contact with the employee have been sent home to quarantine.
The restaurant was also closed for the day to perform a deep cleaning of the building. Management reopened the restaurant Monday morning with different employees who had not been in contact with the positive case.
According to a Facebook post, all employees at the location have been wearing masks and will continue to do so.
Four days earlier, on Aug. 5, the Chapmanville Wendy’s location closed for a day after announcing that one employee had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the employee had not tested positive as of the announcement.
All three of the Wendy’s locations in Logan County closed their dine-in lobbies on July 13 following the rise in positive cases in the county.
On Sunday, the Giovanni’s location near West Logan rolled back offering dine-in services and will now only offer pick-up, delivery and curbside service.
Browning again emphasized the “three Cs” to help slow the spread of the virus — avoid closed-in places, crowds and close contact. If you find yourself in one or more of those situations, wear a mask, he said.
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a cumulative total number of 7,875 cases (confirmed and probable) in the Mountain State as of Tuesday, with 147 deaths.