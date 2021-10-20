LOGAN — Logan County remains gold on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map as active cases dropped from 158 Friday to 106 on Monday.
That’s even as the county recorded 27 new cases over that three-day span. Out of the 106 current active cases, there are 18 individuals hospitalized. One new death, a 49-year-old woman, was announced Monday by the Logan County Health Department.
Overall, Logan County has recorded 5,418 total cumulative cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. While 5,183 of those are considered recoveries, 129 people have died.
Logan County’s current infection rate is 4.78%, according to the state map accessible via the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Like last week, Logan County is still gold on the map, which is the mid-level color between green (the lowest) and red (the highest).
Under current guidelines, students attending school in Logan County are still required to mask up while indoors during the school day. If the county drops to green or yellow, the masks will become optional.
Over the past seven days, the majority of COVID-19 cases — 22.92% — have come from the 41-50 age group. That’s significantly more than the second highest age group, 61-70, which makes up 13.54% of the county’s caseload.
Men outnumber women by the number of cases in Logan County over the past week by 57% to 42%.
In vaccines, 57.4% of Logan County’s population — 18,387 people — has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s more than the state’s overall average of 55.3%.
The most-vaccinated age group in Logan County are those ages 71 and older, of which 87.2% have received a vaccine.
There are currently 8,535 currently active cases of COVID-19 in the state overall as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. There have been 261,890 total cases recorded in West Virginia and 4,145 deaths. Eleven new deaths were recorded Tuesday.