Logan County remains orange this week on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Logan County has a 7.99% positivity rate, which is where the orange color derives from. As of the Logan County Health Department’s most recent COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the county currently has 157 active cases of the virus, with 10 hospitalized and two new deaths — a 64-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
Overall, the county has recorded 6,382 cases of COVID-19, with 145 deaths, since the pandemic began. Thirty-nine new cases were recorded in Tuesday’s numbers.
Over the past seven days, the most infected age group in Logan County has been those ages 41-50, accounting for 13.33% of all cases. The 31-40 age demographic came in second at 12.59%. Infants and toddlers aged up to age 4 made up only 4.44% of cases, and seniors aged 71 and older made up 7.41%.
Men and women were split 50-50 in infection rates over the past seven days in Logan County.
A total of 62% of Logan County residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The overall state average is 60.1%.
Statewide, there were 8,598 active cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The daily positivity rate was 11.08%. 5,211 West Virginians have died from virus complications, with 20 new deaths recorded Tuesday.