Gilbert Lee Johnson, of Omar, turned 107 on Tuesday, May 24. Johnson was born in Wytheville, Virginia, in 1915 and moved to Nolan, West Virginia, in Mingo County as a young boy with his older sister and her husband.
Johnson attended Aracoma High School in Logan. He got his first job working in the coal mines at age 16 and started working full time at age 18. He continued working in coal mines all over Logan County until he retired as a foreman in the mid-1970s. Johnson previously served as secretary of his local UMWA union and gave more than 70 years of service as a member of the UMWA. When he was not working in the mines, he spent his spare time doing television/appliance repair out of a shop in his home. He was also talented in the areas of carpentry, plumbing and automotive work.
Johnson served in the United States Army from 1942-1945, during which time he was a member of the Quartermaster Corps in World War II. The principal Quartermaster function in World War II was to supply items needed by all Army troops, most notably food and clothing. But the Quartermaster Corps was more than a supply force; it provided many services, such as bath and laundry facilities necessary to the health and well-being of the troops.
During his time in the military, Johnson married Jessie Frances Layne Johnson, and they were together for more than 40 years. They had six children together — three boys and three girls. Johnson now has a host of grandchildren, including three great-great-grandchildren.
Johnson has been a resident of Omar since 1968 and continues to reside there with his daughter, Andrea.