LOGAN – Nearly 82 years after he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a Logan County sailor was finally laid to rest Saturday.

Donald Robert McCloud, who was a Fire Controlman 2nd Class for the U.S. Navy, was one of 429 crewmen killed on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. McCloud, who was a resident of Monaville along W.Va. 44 in Logan County, was just 21 years old.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

