Members of the Daniel Boone Post 5578 of the VFW out of Madison salute the coffin of Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Donald McCloud during his funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan on Saturday, May 20.
Susan Whitlatch, state captain of the West Virginia chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders, presents Fred McCloud with a memorial book for his uncle, Donald McCloud, at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan on Saturday, May 20.
LOGAN – Nearly 82 years after he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a Logan County sailor was finally laid to rest Saturday.
Donald Robert McCloud, who was a Fire Controlman 2nd Class for the U.S. Navy, was one of 429 crewmen killed on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. McCloud, who was a resident of Monaville along W.Va. 44 in Logan County, was just 21 years old.
McCloud’s remains were identified and accounted for in May 2021 thanks to his nephew, Fred McCloud, submitting his DNA to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, who began a project in 2015 to try to identify victims of the USS Oklahoma attack. Fred McCloud, now 85, was just four years old when his uncle was killed and now lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
McCloud’s remains arrived in Logan from Columbus, Ohio via police escort Thursday night. His funeral, which was over eight decades in the making, was held late Saturday morning at Honaker Funeral Home in downtown Logan with Rev. Bruce Reed, a retired U.S. Army Brigadier General, officiating.
In attendance at the funeral was Fred McCloud and some of Donald McCloud’s other living relatives including nieces Rita Ann Canterbury and Anita Marie Reese. During the services, Fred McCloud said he never met his uncle, but has memories of his death affecting his family.
“I never did meet my uncle, Donald McCloud,” Fred McCloud said. “I’m almost 86 years old – I will be 86 June 13 – Donald enlisted in the Navy in 1938. As a four-and-a-half-year-old child when Pearl Harbor was bombed on Dec. 7, 1941, I watched my family, my grandparents, who at that time were younger than some of my children, sit around the kitchen table at Monaville, West Virginia where I was born crying and it affected them in so many ways. I don’t think they ever got over it. Pearl Harbor should never have been attacked, but the United States rebounded from that awful bombing to come back and win the war.”
Fred McCloud and other family members were presented with proclamations from Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Manchin’s office, represented by advisor Michael Browning, also presented Fred McCloud with a folded U.S. flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Fred McCloud carried the flag with him for the remainder of the day.
Susan Whitlatch, state captain of the West Virginia chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders, presented a memorial book signed by members of the organization.
Following the funeral service in Logan, Donald McCloud’s remains were taken to the McCloud Family Cemetery on the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek in Mingo County, where he was buried with full military honors alongside his parents, Anderson “Anse” McCloud and Dicie Mullins McCloud.