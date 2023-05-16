Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN – Over eight decades after he was killed during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, a Logan County native will finally return home to West Virginia to be buried this Saturday.

Donald McCloud, from Monaville, was one of 428 other crewmen who perished on the USS Oklahoma after it was struck by numerous torpedoes during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941. McCloud was stationed on the battleship as a Fire Controlman Second Class for the U.S. Navy.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you