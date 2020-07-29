LOGAN — Logan County Schools has released the results of the online public survey regarding re-entering school for the 2020-2021 academic year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Like many other school districts in West Virginia, Logan County Schools posted the survey online in late June and early July and urged certain members of the public to share their feelings about how to reopen in the current uncertain climate. The survey was aimed at students, staff and families.
The first category of questions asked respondents their top priorities regarding health safety practices.
Seventy-three percent of students chose enhanced cleaning of surfaces as their top choice as their top priority; 70% said hand sanitizer provided in every classroom and frequently used; 58% said temperature screening for students and staff each day; 41% said requiring teachers/staff to wear masks/face coverings; and 39% said staggering schedules to reduce crowding.
On the staff side, 67% said temperature screening students and staff each day is their top priority, while 44% said availability of masks/face coverings and 37% said staff trained on CDC guidance to reduce likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.
Sixty-six percent of families said temperature screening for staff and students each day is their top priority, while 50% said regularly scheduled adult-supervised handwashing and 47% said staff training on CDC guidance to reduce likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.
In the top priorities regarding cleaning/distancing safety category, 68% of staff and 73% of families responded that enhanced cleaning of surfaces is their top priority. Coming in second with staff was staggering schedules to reduce crowding at 52%, and limiting classroom seating to maintain social distancing in third at 51%.
Hand sanitizer provided in every room and frequently used was the second biggest choice for families at 65%. Staggering schedules to reduce crowding came in third at 42%.
The next series of questions asked respondents to choose which re-entry model they would prefer.
Thirty-one percent of student respondents said they supported returning to a regular school day and schedule. Twenty-eight percent of students supported a four days in-school model with one day of remote learning, and 27% supported the blended learning model that was ultimately chosen by the Logan County Board of Education.
In contrast, the blended model won majority favor with the other two groups, with 39% of staff and 36% of families of supporting it. Coming in second with staff was the four-day model at 28% and only 22% of staff supported returning to school on a regular schedule.
Twenty-seven percent of families supported returning to school on a regular schedule and 23% chose the four-day model.
Next, respondents were asked what their top priorities for distance learning were if implemented.
Seventy-four percent of students said assignments that can be accessed and completed at their own pace, 43% said frequent feedback on their progress, and 39% said live meetings or lessons with the teacher and the whole class.
Fifty-five percent of staff said virtual “office hours” for students and parents/guardians to meet with teachers, 51% said assignments that can be accessed and completed at the students’ own pace, and 46% said live meetings or lessons with teachers with smaller groups of students.
Sixty-one percent of families said assignments that can be accessed and completed at the students’ own pace, 49% said live meetings or lessons with teachers with smaller groups of students, and 46% said frequent feedback on student progress.
Following that question, students and staff were then asked about their top priorities regarding use of time if distance education is implemented.
Seventy-one percent of students said time spent on students learning new things, 64% said time spent on learning how to succeed in distance/online learning, and 48% said support for families on how to support learning at home. Fifty-nine percent of staff said support for families on how to support learning at home, 57% said time spent on learning how to succeed in distance/online learning, and 56% said time spent on students learning new things.
The survey then asked respondents about their overall feelings about returning to school in the fall. A majority of respondents in all three groups — 38% of students, 49% of staff, and 37% of families — said that they will return based on whatever the plan is.
Thirty-one percent of students, 33% of staff, and 25% of families stated that they will only return if social distancing, handwashing, face-covering guidelines, and temperature checks are required.
Fourteen percent of students said they will only return if social distancing, handwashing, face-covering guidelines, and temperature checks are encouraged. 15% chose “other” as their response.
Seven percent of staff said they will only return if social distancing, handwashing, face-covering guidelines and temperature checks are encouraged. Eight percent chose “other” as their response.
Fifteen percent of families said their child will only return to school when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. Thirteen percent chose “other” as their response, 6% stated that their child will only return if social distancing, handwashing, face-covering guidelines, and temperature checks are encouraged, and 3% said their current financial situation will force them to send their child back to school because they work and cannot afford childcare.
The next question asked respondents what areas Logan County Schools should focus its efforts. All three groups — 43% of students, 33% of staff and 50% of families — chose both safety of students and staff returning and making remote learning the best it can be as their top response.
The other choices were also uniform across all three respondent groups.
Twenty-six percent of students, 29% of staff, and 28% of families chose making it safe for students and staff returning to school, while 22% of students, 15% of staff, and 20% of families chose making remote learning the best it can be.
Six percent of students, 3% of staff, and 2% of families said they had no preference regarding this question.
The last part of the survey asked families several general questions about the 2020-2021 school year.
Thirty percent of families stated that their child will rely on school district transportation (school bus), 25% stated that carrying out distance learning from home will place an extremely difficult burden on their family; 10% stated that their child cannot carry out distance learning from home due to lack of childcare; 8% stated that their child will rely on the school/district for meals and receiving enough food; 7% stated that their child requires supervision at school before the school day begins, and 3% stated that their child requires supervision at school after the school day lets out.