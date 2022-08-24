Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Students in Logan County will have the opportunity to eat a no-cost breakfast and lunch at school through the Community Eligibility Provision program, according to a news release.

The Community Eligibility Provision was enacted as a result of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high poverty areas.

