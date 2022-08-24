LOGAN — Students in Logan County will have the opportunity to eat a no-cost breakfast and lunch at school through the Community Eligibility Provision program, according to a news release.
The Community Eligibility Provision was enacted as a result of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high poverty areas.
The Community Eligibility Provision serves as an alternative to collecting, approving and verifying household eligibility applications for free- and reduced-price eligible students in high-poverty Local Education Agencies. If at least 40% of a school’s student population is directly certified for free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the option.
“I am proud that Logan County Schools will be participating in the CEP program to help meet a crucial need for many students in our county,” said, Patricia Lucas, superintendent of Logan County Schools. “We know academic achievement increases when our students are well-fed and ready to learn, and we must provide secure and reliable access to nutritious meals so all students have a chance to achieve at the highest level possible.”
Logan County expects to have all 17 schools participate in the Community Eligibility Provision. The program allows the school system to feed nearly 6,500 meals to students each day.
The 2017 Feeding America: Map the Meal Gap data reports high levels of food insecurity and hunger across the country. In West Virginia, more than 14% of residents — and more than 79,000 children — live in food insecure households.
For more information, call Logan County Schools Child Nutrition Office at 304-792-2065.