LOGAN — All schools in Logan County will operate on a remote learning basis until after the Christmas holiday break, Logan County Board of Education President Jeremy Farley announced Saturday evening.
The move comes even as Logan County showed a green rating — the lowest possible — on the West Virginia Department of Education’s most recent update of their education alert map on Saturday. Despite the green rating, Logan County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. On Monday, there were 31 new cases of the virus confirmed with an active count of 150 cases, the highest since September.
There were 20 more new cases confirmed by laboratory testing Tuesday for a cumulative total of 1,276 cases, 1,078 recoveries and 54 deaths. The number of cases considered active was down slightly from Monday to 144. There was also one less hospitalization on Tuesday, with 18 on Monday and 17 on Tuesday.
Farley announced Superintendent Patricia Lucas’ decision to transition the district to remote learning via a Facebook post Saturday night.
During the LCBOE’s regular session Monday, board member Debbie Mendez, a registered nurse, thanked Lucas for her decision in going remote.
“I got a lot of telephone calls — a very wise decision,” Mendez said to Lucas. “I think we’re just now seeing the effects of Thanksgiving. Hopefully we won’t see no more, but who knows? Christmas is right around the corner. How long we do this, we don’t know. We’re hoping until just after the holidays, but time will tell, and I hope everybody stays safe during the holidays and wears their masks and socially distance because that’s the big thing that’s going to keep us safe.”
Farley said the decision was carefully made after looking at the COVID-19 data in the county.
“I think we’ve seen a definite uptick since Thanksgiving,” Farley said. “I think we’ve seen that statewide. We’ve watched the color map — the school re-entry map that we all watch every single day, and especially on Saturdays. This past Saturday, we had a lot of discussions — which we discuss almost on a daily basis — but we had a lot of discussions last week between myself and the superintendents, and we talked about what’s going on. Lots of people want us to make decisions based on how we feel, and that is not a good way to make decisions. We do need data to look at. We’re under a state mandate from the governor. We’re under a state mandate from the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the WVSSAC about so many different things, and we have to be very particular about how we collect that data and use it to make decisions, and that’s exactly how this decision came to be.”
According to the WVDHHR, West Virginia has 21,091 active cases statewide as of Tuesday morning and a 9.61% daily positivity rate. There have been a total of 65,708 cumulative cases throughout the state, with 1,012 deaths — 34 of those deaths were recorded over the previous 24 hours.
The Logan County Health Department will conduct free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at their satellite location at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek, and from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday in Man at the fire department administration building at the old 7-Eleven.