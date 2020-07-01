LOGAN — Logan County Schools is seeking public input regarding the county’s re-entry plan under COVID-19 for the 2020-21 school year.
The survey may be completed by visiting the Logan County Schools website at logancs.schoolinsites.com. There are links to three surveys individuals can fill out — one for family, one for students and one for staff.
Anyone wanting to take any of the surveys must do so by Friday, July 3.
“Their input is valuable to us,” Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas said. “We want to know what their thoughts are. There is no one right answer, and we’re going to have to have a lot of people that will give us their ideas so that we can look at them and make the best decision.”
The results of the survey will be brought to the Logan County Board of Education before any final decision is made.
“We appreciate anybody that wants to take the survey,” said BOE President Debbie Mendez. “Please do so, because that information is going to be valuable to us.”