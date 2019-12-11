LOGAN — Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter recently switched political parties, changing her registration from Democrat to Republican on Monday, Dec. 2.
Porter, who has served two terms as Sheriff and is therefore ineligible to run for the position again in 2020, said she chose to switch her party affiliation based off policy positions taken by current Democratic leaders in the national party, adding that she no longer aligns herself with them.
“The famous line of President Reagan has often been repeated. I didn’t leave the Democrat Party, the Democrat Party left me,” Porter said. “This is true as the National Democrats and their platform no longer align with my values and beliefs. My values haven’t changed, and I’ll still be working and fighting for the citizens of Logan County as hard as ever. I cannot in good conscience be a card-carrying member of a national Democratic Party that is hostile toward law enforcement, wants to abolish ICE and who constantly threatens our Second Amendment. I believe that everyone is free to belong to the party of their choice or none at all, and at the end of the day I am responsible for myself.”
Porter was joined by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) in the Logan County Clerk’s Office as she made the switch on Dec. 2.
“I look forward to continuing the good work we have accomplished since 2012 in the Logan County Sheriff’s Office,” Porter said. “I want to thank Congresswoman Carol Miller for joining me today as I officially changed my registration.”
Miller said Porter is a “strong woman” whom she considers a friend and added that the Republican Party is “who she is.”
According to the Logan County Clerk’s Office, two candidates have filed pre-candidacy papers in the 2020 election for Sheriff — current City of Logan Police Chief P.D. Clemens and former Logan County Magistrate Danny Wells.