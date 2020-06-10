LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded two grants totaling $432,771, according to a release from U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The office first received $59,568 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice via the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. The Sheriff’s Office intends to use this funding to place two additional Sheriff’s Satellite Offices in the areas of Man and Harts.
Sheriff Sonya Dingess Porter said the new satellite offices, like the one previously constructed in Peach Creek, will allow for more safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These small offices will be constructed so that they can be disinfected and sanitized between persons that would come to these offices needing Sheriff’s Office services,” Porter said, “This has worked very well at the Peach Creek Satellite Office so far with helping us maintain a working station that we are able to clean quickly and effectively when coming in contact with those that have had fevers and/or symptoms.”
In addition to this, the office plans to use the CVESFP funds to provide overtime for officers and purchase a new radio repeater, which Porter said is “very much needed for all law enforcement in Logan County.”
The second grant the office has received is in the amount of $373,103 from the COPS hiring program. This grant was the result of a partnership between the Logan County Board of Education and Logan County Sheriff’s Office. The office plans to use the funding to place three additional Prevention Resource Officers in middle schools in Chapmanville, Logan and Man.
“This grant does require a 25% match, which will be provided by Logan County Board of Education. However, none of this could have been possible without the support and help of our Logan County citizens that supported and passed the School Levy,” Porter said, “One of the top priorities in the School Levy was security, and with this funding we will be able to do just that. It will allow us to increase safety of our students and staff, provide peace of mind for our parents and provide good police relations starting from a young age.”
“I am thankful for the hard work and dedication of Sheriff Sonya Porter and her department’s service to Logan County. This funding will allow the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to expand their coverage and increase training capabilities, helping them better serve West Virginians,” Capito said. “Our local law enforcement do so much for our communities, and we must make certain we maintain peace of mind for West Virginians all across our state.”