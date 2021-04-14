LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department has posted a job advertisement for a victim service coordinator.
The position belongs to a unit that will provide services to crime victims in Logan County. The coordinator is both a liaison for law enforcement, crime victims, MOU partners and the court system.
Duties include:
- Honor the Memorandum of Understanding
- Assist victims with obtaining civil order
- Assist victims with all judicial hearings
- Assist law enforcement with any interviewing process
- Assist law enforcement with on-scene actions
- Prepare all reports in a timely manner
- Participate as a member of any Task Force to represent the LCSD
- Attend any trainings either local or out of state
- Be in an on-call status
- Be willing to speak in public
- Be willing to listen, learn, and assist any crime victim in Logan County
Other duties could/will be assigned by supervisor.
Qualifications required include:
- Associate’s degree in criminal justice or related field or relevant work experience
- Excellent communication skills
- Valid driver’s license
- Accountability
- Trustworthy
Applications can be picked up and returned at the LCSD at 300 Stratton St. Room 209 of the Logan County Courthouse, between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, April 15. All applications must be returned by 4:30 p.m. April 30.