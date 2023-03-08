Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Screenshot 2023-03-07 at 4.03.18 AM.png
The new website for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, pictured, allows local residents to make online payments, submit requests for accident reports, leave anonymous tips, and more.

LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new website which gives local residents more convenient access to things like paying taxes and submitting crime tips.

The website, which launched March 1, allows Logan County residents to make online payments for taxes, court fees, and other transaction items related to the Sheriff’s Office. The payments are securely processed through the West Virginia iPay system.

