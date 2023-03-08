LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new website which gives local residents more convenient access to things like paying taxes and submitting crime tips.
The website, which launched March 1, allows Logan County residents to make online payments for taxes, court fees, and other transaction items related to the Sheriff’s Office. The payments are securely processed through the West Virginia iPay system.
According to officials, the website also provides citizens an easy way to submit anonymous crime tips and receive accident reports. Additionally, a directory of the Sheriff’s Office staff, which includes the deputies and tax deputies, is available on the site.
Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens said the website has been in the works for quite some time, with state law speeding the process along.
“We have actually been talking about it a long time, and then the state law said that we had to have a website or some online payment service by March 1,” Clemens said. “With the citizens, it’s going to make it a lot more convenient if they can’t come in — maybe they’re elderly or maybe for some medical reason they can’t come in, or they just don’t have time to pay anything. They can just do it online, which will save them time. With us, it makes it easier on us, too, because all we have to do is, basically, print out a report and check the money that’s got in and balance our books.”
Clemens said that although the site has only been up for a few days now, the website is already being utilized by citizens.
“People are already aware of it,” Clemens said. “I don’t know exactly how much money we’ve taken in online, but we have been getting online payments already.”
Clemens noted that concealed carry permits cannot be done online and those still require a traditional trip to the Sheriff’s Office, which is located in room 209 of the Logan County Courthouse.