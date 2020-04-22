GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Paige Fields is among the eight Glenville State College students who have been installed as new members of the international education honor society, Kappa Delta Pi (KDP). Fields is from Logan County.
The students all took the oath as the newest KDP members on Wednesday, March 11, at a ceremony on campus.
Membership in GSC’s chapter — the Kappa Omicron chapter — is by invitation only. To receive an invitation to join, prospective members must be fully admitted into the teacher education program, have at least 12 credit hours in educational courses programmed, in progress, or completed, have completed at least 30 credit hours of collegiate course work, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or greater and must exhibit commendable personal qualities and worthy educational ideals.
“I am very happy to see these students become our newest members of the Kappa Omicron chapter of KDP. This is an outstanding organization and I know that these eight future educators will uphold our reputation for producing skilled, reflective, and responsive teaching professionals through word and deed,” said Dean of Teacher Education Dr. Jeff Hunter.
Kappa Delta Pi was founded in 1911 to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to teaching. The mission of KDP is to advance quality education by inspiring teachers to prepare all learners for future challenges. Members of KDP receive access to exclusive resources including publications, classroom materials, webinars, and scholarships and grants.