GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The Glenville State College Department of Business has announced its annual list of Distinguished Business Students for 2020. Students are recognized based on multiple criteria including academic achievement, class rank, campus involvement, and leadership in department classes and programs. Additionally, some students are recognized for specific departmental awards.
Thomas Gilco of Man was recognized with the prestigious Ernest H. Smith Award. A May 2020 graduate, Gilco majored in computer and information systems. He plans to become a software developer.
The Ernest Smith Award is named in honor of Mr. Ernest “Ernie” H. Smith, who served Glenville State College from 1970 until his retirement in 1992. Employed initially as a faculty member for the Department of Business, Smith assumed the position of chairperson of the Division in 1977. With contagious enthusiasm, he led the department through a decade of exciting growth. A graduate of Glenville State College, Smith dedicated himself to encouraging students to develop to their greatest potential, both academically and socially. Upon his retirement in 1992, Smith left behind a legacy of hard work, enthusiasm, a love of teaching and a commitment to lifelong learning in the pursuit of excellence.
For more information on these recognitions or the GSC Department of Business, call 304-462-4123.