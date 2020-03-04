The month of February saw achievement from Logan County students in the Math Field Day competition, both at the county and regional level.
Awards for the county competition were held at Logan Middle School on Feb. 3. Chapmanville Intermediate School took home the team winner trophy, with students David Browning, John Curnutte, Cooper Perry, Grayson Sanders, Wyatt Sisler, Calleigh Woodruff and Jeffrey Baisden.
Individual student awards were: 2nd alt: Chase Butcher, Verdunville. 1st alt: Alexis Tomblin, Buffalo. 3rd place: Carson Hale, Logan. 2nd place: Danielle Mahone, Logan. 1st place: Braxton Elliot, Buffalo.
At the middle school level, Logan Middle School swept all four grade levels as team winners.
Zoey Adkins, Draven Clay, Shayna Cooper, Eli Engle, Caleb Johnson, Zane Turner, and McKenzie Booth won as part of the LMS fifth grade team. Individual student awards were:
2nd alt: Zoey Adkins, LMS. 1st alt: Draven Clay, LMS. 3rd place: Zane Turner, LMS. 2nd place: Gage Green, CMS. 1st place: Eli Engle, LMS.
Peytience Bragg, Braydon Craddock, Michael Engle, Preston Justice, Bryson McCoy, Trinity McDevitt, and Christopher Spurlock were part of the LMS sixth grade team that won. Individual student awards were:
2nd alt: Peytience Bragg, LMS. 1st alt: Luke Saunders, CMS. 3rd place: Michael Engle, LMS. 2nd place: Preston Justice, LMS. 1st place: Trinity McDevitt, LMS.
John David Campbell, Kevin Chen, Nate Conley, McCormick Ilderton, Carter Neal, Addyson Porter, and William Bryant were part of the LMS seventh grade team that won. Individual student awards were: 2nd alt: Addyson Porter, LMS. 1st alt: McCormick Ilderton, LMS. 3rd place: Nate Conley, LMS. 2nd place: Kevin Chen, LMS. 1st place: Carter Neal, LMS.
Joey Canterbury, Anthony Fortuna, Maggie Mahone, Hunter McCloud, Mason Skidmore, Dylan Vance, and Rylee Jones were part of the LMS eighth grade team that won. Individual student awards were:
2nd alt: Hunter McCloud, LMS. 1st alt: Bryce Gilman, CMS. 3rd place: Joey Canterbury, LMS. 2nd place: Mason Skidmore, LMS. 1st place: Maggie Mahone, LMS.
Chapmanville Regional High School took home the team winner award in the ninth-grade competition, with students Landon Bryant, Audrey Dingess, KalLee Ellis, Yaeshin Hwang, Devin Muncy, Will Sweeney, and Alice Obester.
Individual student awards were:
2nd alt: Will Sweeney, CRHS. 1st alt: Audrey Dingess, CRHS. 3rd place: Landon Bryant, CRHS. 2nd place: Yaeshin Hwang, CRHS. 1st place: Kaleigh Tolliver, MHS.
Chapmanville Regional High School also took home the team winner award in the 10-12 competition, with students Levi Adkins, Cheyenne Akers, Logan Burgess, Piper Dalton, Caleb Evans, Lauren Hines, Phillip Mullins, Allison Walls, Jenna Williamson, Katarina Curry, and MaKayla Adams.
Individual awards were:
8th alt: Phillip Mullins, CRHS. 7th alt: Brooke Ooten, LHS. 6th alt: Erik Cochrane, MHS. 5th alt: Caleb Evans, CRHS. 4th alt: Levi Adkins, CRHS. 3rd alt: Zachary Lowes, LHS. 2nd alt: Logan Burgess, CRHS. 1st alt: Lauren Hines, CRHS. 10th place: Piper Dalton, CRHS. 9th place: Joshua Hatfield, LHS. 8th place: Devin Hatfield, LHS. 7th place: Luke Jeffrey, LHS. 6th place: Kevin Gertz, LHS. 5th place: Rosey Gillette, LHS. 4th place: Cheyenne Akers, CRHS. 3rd place: Allison Walls, CRHS. 2nd place: Doran Vance, LHS. 1st place: Jenna Williamson, CRHS.
The Regional Math Field Day competition, which included students from several counties throughout the southwestern-central part of West Virginia, was held Friday, Feb. 21 at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
The results for Logan County were as follows:
Braxton Elliott, 4th grade, 2nd place. Michael Engle, 6th grade, 4th place. Trinity McDevitt, 6th grade, 3rd place. 4th grade, 2nd place team. 6th grade, 2nd place team. Carter Neal, 7th grade, 2nd place. Kevin Chen, 7th grade, 1st place. Maggie Mahone, 8th grade, 3rd place. 7th grade, 1st place team. 8th grade, 1st place team. Kaleigh Tolliver, 9th grade, 4th place. 9th grade, 2nd place team. Luke Jeffrey, 20. Cheyenne Akers, 19. Rosey Gillette, 18. Lauren Hines, 15. High school team, 3rd place.