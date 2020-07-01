GLENVILLE, W.Va — Two Logan County students have received their degrees from Glenville State College as part of the College’s May Commencement.
William Adkins of Logan graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in music.
Thomas Gilco of Man graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration degree in computer and information systems.
Glenville State College has also announced the names of Logan County students who have been named to the Provost’s Honor List for the Spring 2020 semester.
They include Deanna Fields and Jacob Watkins, both of Logan.
To be named to the Provost’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9 on a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State College is a public liberal arts college located in Glenville, West Virginia. The college offers a variety of traditional and online degree programs and several NCAA Division II athletic teams.