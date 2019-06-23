Logan Banner
GLENVILLE, W.Va. - Five students from Logan County were awarded degrees during the Glenville State College Commencement Ceremony on May 18.
Christen Hunter of Chapmanville received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice with a concentration in administration of justice.
Mason Adkins of Logan received an associate in arts degree in general studies.
Hannah Runyon of Logan received an associate in arts degree in general studies as part of GSC's Milestone Initiative.
John Keffer of Man received an associate in arts degree in general studies as part of GSC's Milestone Initiative.
Jordan Oney of Stollings received an associate in arts degree in general studies as part of GSC's Milestone Initiative.
The Milestone Initiative signifies the important academic accomplishment of students who are working toward a bachelor's degree.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State College is a public liberal arts college that offers a variety of four-year degree programs and several NCAA Division II athletic teams.