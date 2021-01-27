GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The names of Logan County students who attained the Glenville State College president’s and provost’s honor rolls for the Fall 2020 semester have been announced.
Deanna Fields of Logan has been named to the GSC president’s honor roll, in which students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Jacob Watkins of Logan and Jordan Oney of Stollings have been named to the GSC provost’s honor roll, in which students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.