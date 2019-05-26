Logan Banner
CHARLESTON - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced 11 students from southern West Virginia as regional winners of the office's third Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Three of those winners are from Logan County: Kyleigh Paynter, of Man Elementary School; Hailey Noel Harvey, of Man Middle School; and Nayeli Davis, of Man Middle School.
The AG received a total of 3,240 entries from 3,422 students at 96 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia - the highest participation since Kids Kick Opioids began. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
"These entries really showcase the tremendous talent of our elementary and middle school participants," Morrisey said. "The entries underscore the impact of the opioid epidemic on our young students. They are growing up in a time when drug abuse runs rampant. Our hope is their artwork will bring about greater awareness and a renewed commitment to change."
The West Virginia State Medical Association, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the attorney general in judging the public service announcement contest.