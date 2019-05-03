LOGAN - Logan County 911 Director Ted Sparks says the agency plans to soon test a new program that will allow citizens to text if they need help or in the event of an emergency.
The move comes with 911's purchase of a new phone system last year, which includes the technology that can receive texting and even video, the latter of which has not yet been set up to industry FCC standards.
Sparks says that NGA, a California-based company, is testing an ESInet, or Emergency Services Network, that would link every 911 center together and allow for information to be transmitted digitally.
"It would allow us to get the phone calls over the network at fiber-optic and be able to transfer texts and pictures and video all these things straight into our phone system," Sparks said. "Nobody has an ESInet yet, but the state is looking into it."
At no extra cost to taxpayers, the system would allow for residents to simply text 911 on their mobile device to receive help.
Sparks said this could help tremendously in a situation in which someone might not be able to make it to a landline phone or in more secluded areas where telephone service is spotty. He added the service would also help individuals with verbal communication disabilities.
The system would also transmit data to neighboring Boone and Lincoln counties more effectively, both of which Sparks said are working on a similar program.
Kanawha County currently has a 911 texting program up and running, but like the rest of the state, does not have an ESInet in place yet.
Sparks said 911 also plans to possibly implement a program made by a venture between Google and Apple called RapidSOS that would give 911 centers a precise location during a call from a mobile device.
Sparks says he hopes to have the testing completed within a month and to have the program up and running for the public sometime this summer.