LOGAN — On Thursday, 638 people received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at the Logan County Commission’s Resource Center at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek.
“That’s a massive amount of people to run through the facility at one time,” said county administrator Rocky Adkins during Monday’s Logan County Commission meeting.
The county has been holding the vaccination clinics over the past few weeks for individuals who meet the criteria.
Some of the clinics have been held over a period of two days, with one day reserved for those receiving their first dose of vaccine and the other day for second dose recipients.
Anyone in the state who meets the criteria can be scheduled to receive a vaccine at a Logan County clinic — including some from other parts of the state.
“This person drove from Morgantown to get their shot because they hadn’t been able to get on the schedule there,” Adkins said. “There’s just not enough shots going around, but the rule by the state was, if somebody calls and they meet the criteria, they get put on the schedule.”
In order to receive a shot, a person meeting criterion has to be an in-state resident or someone working in the state.
“It’s been phenomenal because we’ve seen people from Kanawha County, Putnam and, obviously, McDowell and Mercer, Boone, I mean, all the southern counties of people who were able to get on that schedule, come and get shots,” Adkins said.
Adkins said it takes, at most, 20 to 25 minutes to receive a shot.
Overall, Logan County has delivered more than 3,000 vaccines so far, Adkins said. The shots have been delivered across a spectrum of school employees, hospital and other medical workers, government agencies and senior citizens.
Adkins noted that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered at the clinics, depending on which doses they receive from the state.
“You never know until the state tells you which one you are getting,” Adkins said. “In other words, they may say you’re getting 500 doses, and it may be the day before you get them that you actually know you’re getting Pfizer or Moderna. The last clinic was Moderna, and I think the next two are scheduled for Moderna unless it changes.”
Adkins said the clinics are likely to grow as other pharmaceutical companies release their vaccines.
“The real challenge is going to be whenever Johnson & Johnson and, there’s another one that’s coming out — when those all hit and the number of vaccines that are available ramps up, then you’re really going to be seeing some interesting days of, maybe, four days a week trying to get 2,000 shots out in a week,” Adkins said.
The next two vaccination clinics are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. Wednesday is a second-dose clinic in which 106 seniors are scheduled to receive their second shot, and Thursday is a community clinic in which 250 first doses are scheduled to be administered.
Times and dates for next week’s vaccination clinics are yet to be determined.
Despite the high rate of vaccinations both county and statewide, cases of COVID-19 in Logan County remain high, with 289 currently active and 33 hospitalized as of Monday night. Overall, there have been a cumulative total of 2,481 cases recorded in Logan County, with 66 deaths and 2,126 recoveries.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 20,047 active cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, with 510 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 5.33% daily positivity rate. There have been 121,935 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,031 deaths.
Logan County was orange on the WVDHHR’s daily county alert system map as of Tuesday. All schools were closed in Logan County under “code red” on Tuesday, however, due to inclement weather.