MONITOR — A Logan County woman has been arrested following an alleged break-in at her mother’s residence.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Trooper T.J. Hannon responded to a call about a break-in at Monitor Park Road along W.Va. 44 on Sunday, July 5. Once at the scene, the owner of the residence told the officer that her daughter, Alyssa Hall, 22, of Dingess, had broken into the garage using a knife and taken several items, including a $200 Genesis mountain bike.
Hannon reviewed video footage obtained from the residence that showed Hall entering the garage and exiting with the items, according to the complaint. The owner of the residence advised that all doors to the garage were locked and that entry had to have been forced.
On Monday, July 6, Hannon found Hall during a traffic stop, where he placed her under arrest for breaking and entering. No bond information has been made available.