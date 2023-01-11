NAUGATUCK — A Logan County woman is facing misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct after police say she pushed Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith during a skirmish at a Tug Valley High School basketball game Saturday evening.
The incident occurred during the varsity boys basketball game between Logan and Tug Valley at Tug Valley Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court and released publicly by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, several coaches and fans entered the basketball court in an aggressive manner during the fourth quarter of the game.
Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith, who was attending the game in plain clothes with his family, exited the stands to assist Sgt. D. Nunley, who was the lone deputy present at the game. The complaint states that Smith and Nunley tried to resolve the situation “as calmly as possible” for around six minutes.
According to the complaint, a female student from Tug Valley High School and an adult female fan from Logan began screaming and pointing at each other from across the court. The two then began to walk toward one another, prompting Smith to direct the female Tug Valley student to leave the gym.
The complaint goes on to state that Smith then walked across the court pointing at the female fan directing her to leave the gym, who was identified by the accused individual — a third female — as her sister-in-law. While approaching the fan, the accused individual advanced toward Smith and pushed him multiple times in the chest “in an insulting and provoking nature, disturbing the peace in a public place.”
After Smith got the female fan outside the gym, he gave her a business card with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department information, advising her to make contact with them Monday morning to make arrangements for her to turn herself in on a misdemeanor warrant.
Monday afternoon, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michelle Taylor Napier, 24, a Logan County resident, was arrested in Logan by Logan County Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci on warrants issued out of Mingo County on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.