Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — A Logan County woman is facing misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct after police say she pushed Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith during a skirmish at a Tug Valley High School basketball game Saturday evening.

The incident occurred during the varsity boys basketball game between Logan and Tug Valley at Tug Valley Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court and released publicly by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, several coaches and fans entered the basketball court in an aggressive manner during the fourth quarter of the game.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you