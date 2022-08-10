Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A Logan County woman pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire fraud, admitting to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program of more than $42,250.00 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Alexis Ransom, 24, of Logan, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program loans beginning on March 27, 2021, and continuing to Aug. 16, 2021, for her purported business, Alexis Renae Ransom, which she claimed did business under the tradenames of Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC and Momma & Me Boutique. Ransom admitted that she falsely stated that Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC was established in 2019, and had earned $66,900 in gross income in 2019 and 2020, and that Momma & Me Boutique earned $69,000 in gross income in 2019. The investigation revealed that Ransom’s purported business and its tradenames had not engaged in substantial business activity before Feb. 15, 2020. Ransom further admitted that she submitted a false Internal Revenue Service Form 1040, Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business in connection with the first loan application she submitted for Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC.

