CHARLESTON — A Logan County woman pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire fraud, admitting to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program of more than $42,250.00 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Alexis Ransom, 24, of Logan, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program loans beginning on March 27, 2021, and continuing to Aug. 16, 2021, for her purported business, Alexis Renae Ransom, which she claimed did business under the tradenames of Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC and Momma & Me Boutique. Ransom admitted that she falsely stated that Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC was established in 2019, and had earned $66,900 in gross income in 2019 and 2020, and that Momma & Me Boutique earned $69,000 in gross income in 2019. The investigation revealed that Ransom’s purported business and its tradenames had not engaged in substantial business activity before Feb. 15, 2020. Ransom further admitted that she submitted a false Internal Revenue Service Form 1040, Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business in connection with the first loan application she submitted for Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC.
The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain approved expenses, through the Paycheck Protection Program. Businesses must use Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
Ransom obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans of $13,937.50 each for Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC, and one loan of $14,375 for Momma & Me Boutique. Ransom admitted that she later applied to have all three Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven even though she had not spent the loan proceeds on permissible business expenses. The Small Business Administration forgave her loans on Aug. 16, 2021.
Ransom is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Ransom also agreed to pay $42,250 in restitution.
United States Attorney Will Thompson commended the West Virginia State Police and the United States Secret Service for conducting the investigation.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Kathleen Robeson is prosecuting the case.