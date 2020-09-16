LOGAN — For the first time in about two months, the number of active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Logan County has dropped below 100.
As of Tuesday, there were 79 currently active cases of the virus in Logan County, which was up slightly from Monday’s count of 76. In total, there have been 562 cumulative cases of the virus recorded in the county since March 25, with 445 of those considered recovered and 38 deceased.
The active count dropped below the 100 mark over the weekend and marks a significant turning point for Logan County, which at one time was the only county in the Mountain State considered “red” in the statewide color-coded school metric. For about a month and a half, Logan County faced a significant rise in virus cases as a result of a few outbreaks at health facilities and community spread from travel-related cases and church events.
Steve Browning, the director/administrator of the county’s health department, says he is still “cautiously optimistic” despite the downturn in cases. He said the department hopes to continue to see a decline in active numbers as more are considered recovered and less test positive.
“Obviously, we had a huge spike in it, so if things come back to normal, which they have, then that huge spike won’t be able to sustain those kind of numbers, so it’ll have to come down as well,” Browning said. “Since they all kind of came on at the same time, a lot of them started getting removed at the same time. I think that’s what really you’re seeing as far as those numbers going down and hopefully, we’ll see our active numbers or our daily positive numbers go down as well.”
Browning says he is hopeful that the county can, at some point, achieve “green” status — adding that he’d like to see the county in at least the yellow within the next two weeks.
“If we can get that down into — which I know it’s a tough one, we have to be at below one to be in the green, average a week — that’s something we were easily in prior to the summer starting, but it’s something that almost right now seems a long way off,” Browning said, “but hopefully it’s not. Hopefully, it’s something we can get back down to and stay in the really, really low single digits.
“I really hope that we are in the yellow or the green in the next two weeks,” he added. “I hope that our numbers will drop to that point and then it will give the school board some options as to what they’re going to do moving forward — as well as if those numbers drop, that means less people getting sick, less people going to the hospital and ultimately the overall health of our community improving.”
Although the active cases have dropped from where they once were, the number of Logan County residents hospitalized hovers in the 20s and 30s. As of Tuesday, 27 of the 79 active cases were currently in a hospital facility.
Going forward, Browning urges Logan County residents not to become complacent and instead to continue following state and CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.
A cumulative total of 12,976 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded statewide as of Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR). Of those, 3,160 were active and 280 deaths have been recorded.